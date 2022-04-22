Bulldozer politics exposed BJP's lust for money: AAP

AAP on Friday alleged that the "bulldozer politics" exposed BJP's "lust for money" and appealed to all its MLAs to "fight back" against the attempt to "extort money by threatening to bulldoze" people's houses.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to all party MLAs in Delhi and alleged they were getting complaints that BJP leaders were now going to homes and shops of Delhiites and threatening people that if they do not pay bribes, they will get bulldozers run at their houses too.

"BJP has decided to extort as much money as it can in its final days in MCD. They are threatening people of demolishing their homes and shops...AAP Government vehemently condemns BJP's blatant hooliganism. We stand in support of all Delhiites. The moment MLAs get to know of such a case they must catch hold of the extortionists and hand them over to the police," he said in the letter.

Referring to Sisodia's letter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "receiving several such complaints from all over Delhi. The people of Delhi will not tolerate this type of blatant extortion and hooliganism. Is this why the MCD elections have been postponed?"

The AAP attack on the BJP came days after the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation used bulldozers to remove encroachments in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The civic body is accused of not giving prior notice.

Sisodia said he has personally got complaints from his constituency Patparganj as well as from areas like south Delhi's Green Park. "People are very scared at the moment. Seeing the rampant hooliganism of the BJP, the people are afraid to come forward in fear that they may actually demolish their homes and shops," he claimed.

