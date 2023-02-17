Bullet Train: SC to examine Godrej's plea against HC's rejection on land acquisition

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to examine a plea against February 9 judgement of the Bombay High Court, which dismissed a petition filed by the Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd challenging the Maharashtra government's grant of Rs 264 crore in compensation for acquiring its land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud scheduled the matter for hearing on February 24 on an urgent mention made by the counsel on the behalf of the appellant company.

The Godrej Group had challenged the award and compensation of Rs 264 crore by the Deputy Collector on September 15, 2022, for acquiring 39,252 sq m (9.69 acres), saying that it was much less than the Rs 572 crore offered initially. It had filed the writ petition, also challenging the provisions of the law.

The High Court, however, described the bullet train project as "of national importance and public interest" and dismissed the petition.

A bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye said, "We do not find any illegality in the award or in the decision taken by the appropriate government in granting extension to make an

award by exercising powers under first proviso to Section 25 of the Fair Compensation Act."

Notably, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) is the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project, which passes through Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra, is being executed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).