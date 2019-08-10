Bullet train work to start in March-April next year

The land acquisition for the bullet train is in final phases and works on the 508-km-long route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will commence by March-April next year.

The National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL), which is implementing the 1,00,000 crore dream project of prime minister Narendra Modi, intends to complete the land acquisition before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The 12 stations in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project are Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Baroda, Anand/Nandiya, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The 508.17 km bullet train route will cover a distance of 155.64 km in Maharashtra, 2 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 350.53 km in Gujarat.

The project involving the two states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli involves the acquisition of 1,379.59 hectares of land. While 998.78 hectares is privately owned, 154.63 hectares by government, 127.50 hectares by Indian Railways and 98.68 hectares of forest land.

In Gujarat, of the 742.13 hectares, consent agreement has been signed for 325.9 hectares, disbursement has started for 7 hectares acquired in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In Maharashtra of the 274.6 hectares, consent agreement for 10 hectares has been signed.

"We will acquire 60 to 70 % of the land before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections," Pankaj Uke, general manager (operations), NHSRCL, told DH on Friday.

Joint measurement survey (JMS) is also going on at a fast pace. "Of the 198 villages, JMS in 183 is complete in Gujarat, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 72 of the 97 villages in Maharashtra," Uke said.

In Maharashtra, the train passes through two districts of Thane and Palghar. "Initially there were protests in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils but now people are coming forward. There were some issues in Vasai which is being addressed," the official said.

The construction work is being done in eight packages. "Tenders for three packages have been issued," the senior official said, adding that while the full construction is likely to be completed by 2023, efforts are being made to ensure that the bullet train starts running in a segment in 2022 coinciding with 75 years of independence.

More about Bullet Train

The technology is inspired by Shinkansen, the Japanese bullet train

The bullet train will have 10 cars with a capacity of over 1,300

The bullet train will run at a speed of 320 kmph

It will have two seating arrangements - 2x2 (business class) and 2x3 (standard class)

70 services day has been planned

While some trains will gallop, some will stop at all stations

Minimum journey time would be around 2 hrs (and maximum 2 hrs 50 mins) depending on stoppages

Estimated Mumbai-Ahmedabad fare is Rs 3,000

Lowest ticket fare Rs 250 (like between BKC & Thane)