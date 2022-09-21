Bulletproof jackets for army must show proof of no Chinese raw material: Report

In its bid to impose strict curbs on Chinese imports, the defence ministry has reportedly mandated that Indian manufacturers must show that any raw materials used in bulletproof jackets for the Indian Army are not from Chinese entities or manufacturers.

According to a report by The Economic Times, a tender issued by the Coast Guard has a clause stating the ban on raw materials from China, mandating such certification.

Indian companies were earlier procuring raw materials for bulletproof jackets from the US and Europe. Later, most of them are being obtained from China due to lower prices.

In its bid for Atmanirbhar Bharat and to stop relying on imports from China amid tension between the two countries over the situation at the LAC after the Galwan valley clashes in 2020, India took several steps to boost domestic manufacturing in manor sectors.

