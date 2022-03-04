Bulli Bai app case: Accused Shweta Singh denied bail

Bulli Bai app case: Accused Shweta Singh denied bail by sessions court

This was the second attempt by Singh to seek bail, the earlier plea being rejected by a magistrate court

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 04 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A sessions court here on Friday denied bail to accused Shweta Singh in the Bulli Bai app case.

The Bulli Bai app had made the details of several Muslim women public in a bid to malign them by allowing users to take part in their "auction".

This was the second attempt by Singh to seek bail, the earlier plea being rejected by a magistrate court. Singh's bail plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge S J Gharat, though a detailed order was not made available as yet.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Bulli Bai
bail

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

 