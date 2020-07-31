Bureaucrat, police officer among 10 new Covid-19 deaths in J&K

Ten more people, including a senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer and a police sub-inspector, died due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the toll in the Union Territory (UT) to 378.

A health official said the senior KAS officer, who was admitted at the JVC hospital in Srinagar on July 14, died on Friday. The officer, presently posted as special secretary Social Welfare department, died due to cardiopulmonary arrest as he was suffering from diabetes and other ailments, he said.

A health official from Chest Diseases hospital, Srinagar said that a 52-year-old police sub-inspector, who was admitted on 30 July died on Friday. He was having complaints of breathlessness, fever and respiratory distress, he said.

Besides, seven other patients died in different hospitals of Srinagar and one in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. With ten more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 378, including 351 from Kashmir and 27 from Jammu.

Meanwhile, 490 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours taking the tally to 20359. Among the new cases, 143 were reported from Jammu and 347 from Kashmir. In Srinagar, the trend of a high number of cases continued today as well with 128 new cases added to the cumulative total of the district.

375 patients recovered from different hospitals on Friday taking the total number to 12217.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country which is over 1600 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is almost 1220. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, Kashmir also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.