By no means has threat reduced: Army chief Naravane on Ladakh row

Army Chief General M M Naravane said that while there has been partial engagement with the Chinese Army over the border issue along eastern Ladakh, by no means has the threat reduced.

"Major efforts are being undertaken to see what all dual-use infrastructure is there which can be made use of," he said, adding that we are much better prepared to meet any challenge that is thrown up at us.

On the Nagaland firing issue where troops were involved in the killing of 14 civilians during an operation that went horrifically wrong last month, Naravane said "appropriate action" will be taken. "Appropriate and corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," he said during his annual press conference.

The General called the incident — which involved troops from the elite 21 Para SF and occurred in the northeastern state's Mon district, and in which one soldier was also killed — "regrettable". He added that the Army's inquiry report into December 4 Nagaland incident is expected to be out in a day or two.

