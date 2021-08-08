Byju's announces Rs 2 cr for Chopra, Rs 1 cr each for other Tokyo medallsts

Byju's to award Rs 2 cr to Neeraj Chopra for gold

Chopra on Saturday produced a throw of 87.58m in the finals at the Tokyo Games to claim the country's first track-and-field medal

  • Aug 08 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 12:15 ist
Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Credit: Reuters Photo

Edtech major BYJU'S on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra following his gold medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The startup also announced Rs 1 crore for each of the other six medallists, who brought laurels to the country at the Games.

"Making further strides into encouraging players across sports disciplines, the company has announced Rs 2 crores for Neeraj Chopra and Rs 1 crore each for Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia," a release said.

Read | India revels in Neeraj's 'golden moment'; PM, President laud his 'unparalleled grit'

Chopra on Saturday produced a throw of 87.58m in the finals at the Tokyo Games to claim the country's first track-and-field medal and become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

His win also took India's medal tally at Tokyo to seven, making it the best ever Games for the country.

"Sports has a critical role to play in nation-building and it’s time that we celebrate our Olympic heroes, not just once in 4 years, but every single day," Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO said. 

