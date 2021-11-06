Bypoll loss forced govt to reduce tax on fuel: Khader

Bypoll setback forced govt to reduce tax on fuel, says UT Khader

Addressing reporters, he said the marginal reduction in petrol prices is to temporarily pacify the people who are angry at BJP’s governance

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 06 2021, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 20:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The central and state governments were forced to marginally reduce tax on fuel prices after the setback in the recent bye-elections, Congress leader and former minister U T Khader MLA said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, he said the marginal reduction in petrol prices is to temporarily pacify the people who are angry at BJP’s governance. He said if it took 70 long years for petrol prices to reach Rs 70, the BJP government took only seven years to cross the Rs 100 mark.

The Union Finance Minister who claimed that fuel prices were not in the control of the government has now exposed the government’s double game, he said. Khader also wanted the government to initiate steps to bring down the soaring prices of essential commodities.

On the controversy over the proposal by BJP MLA Bharath Y Shetty to name a circle in Surathkal after V D Savarkar, Khader said the need of the hour is to discuss public issues rather than naming circles. 

