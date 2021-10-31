Bypolls to RS seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

Bypolls to RS seats in Kerala, West Bengal on November 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2021, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 13:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Kerala and West Bengal will be held on November 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani and Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress from the upper house earlier this year.

The notification would be issued on November 9 and the poll will be held on November 29, the EC said in a statement.

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29.

Mani had resigned in January this year. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in July 2024.

Ghosh had resigned in September this year and her term was to end in April 2026. 

During the second wave of Covid-19, the Commission had decided against holding the Kerala RS bypoll till the situation improves. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
West Bengal
Rajya Sabha
Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

 