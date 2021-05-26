CA Exam 2021: Intermediate, final, PQC examinations from July 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Wednesday announced that Chartered Accountants Intermediate, final & PQC examinations for May 2021 will be held from July 5, 2021.
The schedule for the exams will be announced soon.
Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly.
Details
— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 26, 2021
More to follow...
