CA Exam 2021: Intermediate, final, PQC examinations from July 5

CA Exam 2021: Inter, final, PQC exams from July 5

DH Web Desk
  • May 26 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 15:48 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Wednesday announced that Chartered Accountants Intermediate, final & PQC examinations for May 2021 will be held from July 5, 2021.

The schedule for the exams will be announced soon.

 

More to follow...

Chartered Accountant
exams

