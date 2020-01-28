CAA against tenets of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Gujarat Catholic body

In the wake of rising protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gujarat Roman Catholic Diocese in a statement termed the law “unconstitutional” and has said that the government must follow the tenets of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” for which the country is known for in the world.

Although the religious body of Catholic Christians in the state welcomed the central government’s decision to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of three neighbouring countries, it said that leaving one particular community (Muslims) on the basis of their religion is discriminatory. It said that the discrimination in granting citizenship is against the principal of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (World is one family).

“As the loyal sons of Bharat Mata, whole Catholic community is committed to safeguard the Constitution and it believes in human rights for all communities without any discrimination," the statement reads. It also says that after passing of CAA in the parliament about one-and-a-half-month ago, countrywide protests are happening against the law.

In view of these protests, the religious organisation held a meeting to clarify its stand. After the meeting, a statement was issued in which it welcomed the government for giving shelter to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but added it is “worrying” that one particular community has been left out from the list of beneficiaries of the law.