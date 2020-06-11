CAA back in political discourse

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 11 2020, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 09:19 ist

After a lull of more than three months, BJP has brought CAA into political discourse in a big way as parties gear for upcoming polls in Bihar and West Bengal.

The party has, however, still refrained from raising the bogey of NRC at the national level, a pitch that coupled with aggressive campaigning for and against CAA had triggered massive protests between December and February, also culminating into Delhi riots.

BJP
Citizenship Amendment Act
Amit Shah
Congress
