CAA back in political discourse

After a lull of more than three months, BJP has brought CAA into political discourse in a big way as parties gear for upcoming polls in Bihar and West Bengal.
The party has, however, still refrained from raising the bogey of NRC at the national level, a pitch that coupled with aggressive campaigning for and against CAA had triggered massive protests between December and February, also culminating into Delhi riots.
