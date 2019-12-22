CAA not against any community or religion: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against any community or religion and alleged that some political parties are spreading falsehood about the new law to create unrest in the country.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally organised in Nagpur by a local body 'Lokadhikar Manch', he said people were now coming out on streets in support of the amended citizenship law.

There have been anti-CAA protests across the country with several of them turning violent, leading to arson and damage to property.

Under the new law, non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will be granted Indian citizenship.

"People are supporting the amended citizenship law in huge numbers. The Act is in the interest of the country and it is not against any community or religion," Fadnavis said.

"But some political parties are knowingly misleading people and trying to create unrest in the country," he said.

People have now come out on streets to show their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the senior BJP leader said.