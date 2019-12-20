CAA, NRC protest gets support of South Asia University

Faculty members of the South Asia University (SAU), established by the eight-member nations of SAARC which includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, has expressed solidarity with the students and citizens “protesting peacefully” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a joint statement released on Friday, they urged the Union government and the state governments to refrain from using force against the “peacefully” protesting students and other citizens in the country.

The SAU faculty members condemned the police crackdown on the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and the Aligarh Mulsim University which triggered a nationwide outrage earlier this week.

“We underline that universities are places for critical thinking and for the expression of ideas. Use of force against the students protesting peacefully against the CAA and NRC violates the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution of India," the SAU faculty members noted, demanding a probe into police action against the students.

Meanwhile, the central coordination committee of the JMI teachers association held a meeting and decided to organise a series of events in support of the ongoing protest against the CAA and the proposed NRC.

The JMI teachers decided to organise a candlelight vigil on December 23 in solidarity with the ongoing protest. It also decided to organise a lecture series to sensitise students about the CAA and proposed NRC once the university opens after the winter session.

In a statement, the teacher's body appealed to the government to ensure the safety of the citizens. JMI university vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar reiterated her support to the students of the university and assured that the varsity will provide full “financial and emotional support” to the students who sustained critical injuries in the police crackdown.