Cabinet 2.0: Mansukh Mandaviya is new Health Minister

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 00:10 ist
Mansukh Mandaviya poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PIB Photo

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government allotted the Ministry of Health to Mansukh Mandaviya. 

Mandaviya will also manage the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major expansion and reshuffle of his Council of Ministers in which 43 new members took oath, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned from the Union Cabinet.

