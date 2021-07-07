Cabinet 2.0: Mansukh Mandaviya is new Health Minister

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government allotted the Ministry of Health to Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya will also manage the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major expansion and reshuffle of his Council of Ministers in which 43 new members took oath, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned from the Union Cabinet.