Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days' wage for over 11 lakh railway employees

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Oct 06 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 17:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for the financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

Union Cabinet
India News
Railways

