Cabinet approves continuation of Fast Track Special Courts till 2023

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of 1023 Fast Track Special Court (FTSCs) including 389 exclusive POCSO courts as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) till March 31, 2023.

This would have an outlay of Rs 1,572.86 crore, including Rs 971.70 crore, as central share to be funded from Nirbhaya Fund.

Fast Track Special Courts are dedicated courts for swift justice for victims of sexual offences and strengthen the deterrence framework for sexual offenders.

They have a better clearance rate as compared to the regular courts and hold speedy trials. Besides providing quick justice to the hapless victims, it strengthens the deterrence framework for sexual offenders, a statement said.

Currently covering 28 states, it is proposed to be expanded to cover all 31 states, it added.