Cabinet approves merging 100 schools with Sainik School Society

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the fixation of nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers to ensure their smooth availability during the Rabi season 2021-22.

“The net subsidy required for Rabi 2021-22 after deducting savings will be Rs 28,655 crore,” an official statement said.

Admission to Sainik Schools easier:

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for affiliation of 100 government and private sector schools with the Sainik Schools Society.

Beginning from the academic year 2022-23 approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in Class VI in such 100 affiliated schools. At present, the existing 33 Sainik Schools have an admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in Class VI.

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26 with a focus on achieving scientific processing of Solid Waste in all cities and managing wastewater in cities with a population of less than one lakh.

A financial outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crores has been finalised for SBM-U 2.0, including a central share of Rs 36,465 for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of Rs 62,009 crores in the last phase of the Mission, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation – AMRUT 2.0 till 2025-26.

