Cabinet approves National Logistics Policy: Thakur

Cabinet approves National Logistics Policy, says Union minister Anurag Thakur

The policy lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral, multi-jurisdictional and comprehensive policy framework for the logistics sector

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 16:24 ist

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Logistics Policy, which aims at reducing transportation cost and promoting seamless movement of goods in the country, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week unveiled the policy which seeks to cut transportation costs by promoting seamless movement of goods across the country.

While launching the policy, the prime minister had said that "from 13-14 per cent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible".

The policy lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral, multi-jurisdictional and comprehensive policy framework for the logistics sector.

It is also envisaged to bring efficiency in logistics services and human resources through streamlining processes, regulatory framework, skill development, mainstreaming logistics in higher education and adoption of suitable technologies.

The vision is to develop a technologically enabled, integrated, cost-efficient, resilient, sustainable and trusted logistics ecosystem for accelerated and inclusive growth.

India News
Anurag Thakur
National logistics policy
transportation

