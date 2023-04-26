Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy

Last year, the government had floated an approach paper on the draft national medical devices policy 2022 for consultation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved National Medical Devices Policy with an aim to increase domestic production and reduce imports of such equipment.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it will promote domestic production of medical devices.

Last year, the government had floated an approach paper on the draft national medical devices policy 2022 for consultation.

Read | Union Cabinet approves setting up of 157 govt nursing colleges: Mandaviya

The policy is expected to help the medical devices sector grow from the present $11 billion to $50 billion in the next five years.

The government has already initiated implementation of the PLI Scheme for medical devices and extended support for setting up of 4 medical device parks in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices, till now, a total of 26 projects have been approved with a committed investment of Rs 1,206 crore and out of this, so far, an investment of Rs 714 crore has been achieved.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mansukh Mandaviya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 