Cabinet approves Rs 5,911 crore for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 18:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a financial outlay of Rs 5,911 crore for the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) which will help 2.78 lakh rural local bodies achieve the sustainable development goals.

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod to the revamped RGSA that will help improve Panchayati Raj Institutions and ensure development in villages, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here.

The scheme has now been extended till 2025-26, he said, adding that it will be extended to all states and union territories.

Thakur said the initiative will help bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas and strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions across the country.

Of the total financial outlay of Rs 5,911 crore, the central share will be Rs 3,700 crore with states providing the balance Rs 2,211 crore, he said.

The scheme envisages capacity building with the help of technology and training of Panchayati Raj Institution staff, Thakur said, adding that the ministry has collaborated with the capacity building commission in this regard.

A total of 1.36 crore personnel in Panchyati Raj Institutions will be trained up to 2025-26 under the initiative.

