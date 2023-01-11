Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new cooperative societies

Cabinet approves 3 new cooperative societies

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 16:12 ist
The Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Export Society, National Cooperative Society for Organic Products and National Level Multi-state Seed Cooperative Society, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said. Credit: AFP Photo

The government on Wednesday decided to establish three new cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Briefing media, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "Cooperatives that are associated with farmers, farmers' income and agriculture production are an important part of rural India. The Cabinet today took three main decisions in the field of cooperatives".

The Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Export Society, National Cooperative Society for Organic Products and National Level Multi-state Seed Cooperative Society, he noted.

These cooperative societies will help realise the vision of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" (prosperity through cooperatives), and boost rural growth and farmers' income, he added.

