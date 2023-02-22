Cabinet approves signing of India-Guyana air services agreement

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of an air services agreement between India and Guyana that will pave the way for flight services between the two countries.

The agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of the pact.

"The signing of an air services agreement with Guyana will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries," an official release said on Wednesday.

The release said that as per the 2012 census, Indians have a sizeable presence in Guyana and are the largest ethnic group comprising about 40 per cent of the population.

The agreement will provide the legal framework for air operations between two countries based on the principles of sovereignty of nations, nationality of carriers and reciprocity in terms of commercial opportunities for the designated airlines of each side, it added.

The signing of the air services agreement between the two countries was approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Guyana are signatories to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

The delegations representing India and Guyana met in Nassau, Bahamas, on December 6, 2016, during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations event.

At that time, both countries had initiated the text of an air services agreement for scheduled air services between the two countries.

Currently, India has air services agreements with around 110 countries.