Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM Modi

Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • May 20 2020, 21:45 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 21:45 ist

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"During today's Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on welfare of migrants, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector," he wrote on Twitter.

The decisions, he said, will benefit several citizens.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 