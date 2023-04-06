Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy, 2023

Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy, 2023

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 21:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost the development of the segment.

Read | Budget allocation for space over the last 5 years and key missions lined up in FY24

"In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past)," Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of the Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups, and industry.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Space

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

 