Cabinet rejig: Sitharaman, Jaishankar and other ministers who retained their posts

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted 36 new ministers in a bid to hit reset and removed 12 senior ministers from their posts, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh were among those who retained their portfolios after the rejig.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah retained his portfolio of Home Affairs, even as he was given charge of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation. BJP's Piyush Goyal retained Commerce Ministry and gained Textile Ministry as Railway was taken from him and given to Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Nitin Gadkari will continue in the Road and Transport Ministry while Narendra Singh Tomar will be Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Pralhad Joshi and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retained their portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority affairs. Arjun Munda will continue in Ministry for Tribal Affairs and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be Union Minister for Jal Shakti.