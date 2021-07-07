Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma gets ministerial berth

Cabinet reshuffle: 5-time MP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma gets ministerial berth

Yadav, 63, had become an MLA in 1991

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 07 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:34 ist
In 2001, he became vice-president of the UP BJP's SC Morcha. Credit: Screengrab of live stream video

Sworn in as a Union minister for the first time on Wednesday, five-time Lok Sabha MP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma hails from a small place in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav (63) had become an MLA in 1991.

Read more: Cabinet 2.0: BJP eyes OBC, Brahmin votes in UP polls through rejig

Chaudhary got elected to the Lok Sabha five times--in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019--from the Jalaun constituency.

In 2001, he became vice-president of the UP BJP's SC Morcha and a decade later, he became its president.

As an MP, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cabinet Reshuffle
Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi
BJP
NDA

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 