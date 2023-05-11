HC forms SIT to probe into Kaliaganj girl’s death

Calcutta HC forms SIT to probe into Kaliaganj girl’s death

Alleging that she was sexually assaulted and gagged to death, the petitioner's lawyer prayed that the investigation be transferred to the CBI

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 11 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the unnatural death of a teenaged girl at Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on April 20 that led to violent protests in the area.

The girl's father moved the high court seeking transfer of investigation into his daughter's death to the CBI, claiming that he has no faith in the probe being done by the state police.

Observing that truth must come out, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered the formation of an SIT comprising a retired additional director of CBI, a former IG-rank officer of the West Bengal police and a special commissioner of Kolkata Police to investigate the unnatural death of the 17-year-old girl.

Read | Mob sets police station on fire protesting death of teenage girl in Bengal's Kaliaganj

Retired CBI officer Upen Biswas, who had headed the fodder scam case probe, former IG Pankaj Dutta and special commissioner (I) of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, will constitute the SIT, the court directed.

Alleging that she was sexually assaulted and gagged to death, the petitioner's lawyer prayed that the investigation be transferred to the CBI.

The state's lawyer earlier told the court that the girl was reported to have gone missing on April 20 and that her body was found near a pond in the area a day later.

Stating that no sign of sexual assault was found on the body as per the postmortem report, the state lawyer had claimed that there were signs of poisoning on the body.

Violent protests took place at Kaliaganj over the death of the girl with agitators setting fire to Kaliaganj police station.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
calcutta high court
Calcutta HC
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 