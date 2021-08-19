HC orders CBI probe into post-poll violence in Bengal

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into post-poll violence in WB

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 11:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
calcutta high court
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

 