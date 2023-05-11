Calcutta HC orders SIT to probe Kaliaganj minor death case

The death of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Kaliyaganj last month, which triggered massive protests, will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the formation of a SIT to take over the investigation.

The SIT will have Upendra Nath Biswas (retired additional director of CBI), Pankaj Datta (retired inspector general of West Bengal) and Damayanti Sen (IPS officer) as part of the team.

The mother of the girl had filed a writ petition and the court observed a series of discrepancies between the time of the inquest and the time of the post-mortem. It was also noticed that no one from the girl’s family was present during the inquest or post-mortem after sundown apprehending a law and order situation.

Read | Mob sets police station on fire protesting death of teenage girl in Bengal's Kaliaganj

The counsel for the police, however, submitted that the family members had refused to be present and they are still not cooperating in the investigation. The order also took into account the other developments related to the case.

The SIT will be able to appoint any person/s for assisting them in their investigation. The police station concerned and the SDPO, Itahar, have been directed to hand over all material and case diary to the SIT. The court has also left it to SIT to consider if a second post-mortem is necessary.

The two commissions – the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights – that filed reports will submit their findings to the SIT and they need not proceed further in the matter, the court said.