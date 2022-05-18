HC directs Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI today

Calcutta High Court directs Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI on May 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 13:45 ist
Partha Chatterjee. Credit: Facebook/ParthaCofficial

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI by 6 pm on May 18 in connection with SSC appointments scam.

More to follow... 

West Bengal
India News
calcutta high court
Partha Chatterjee

