Call for debate on reservation just an excuse: Priyanka

In the backdrop of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the reservation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government was throttling pro-people laws and the "real target" of the RSS-BJP was social justice.

"The confidence of the RSS is high and intentions are dangerous. At a time when the BJP government is throttling pro-people laws, the RSS has also raised the issue of debate on the reservation," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Debate is just an excuse, the real target of the RSS-BJP is social justice," she said.

"Will you allow this to happen," the Congress general secretary asked the people of the country.

On Sunday, Bhagwat had said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

A day later, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) dismissed the row over it's chief's remarks on quota as "unnecessary" and asserted that Bhagwat had merely highlighted the importance of resolving all issues in the society through a cordial dialogue while asking everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like a reservation.