Caller threatens to kill Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu

An unknown caller has threatened to kill Congress' Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and local Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand.

Mand told reporters on Friday that the caller gave the threat in a three-minute long call on Wednesday evening in which the person also used abusive language against late chief minister Beant Singh.

Beant Singh was assassinated in August 1995 and Bittu is his grandson.

Police has been informed about the threat call, Mand said.

Earlier as well, Bittu had been threatened by some radical elements after which his security had been strengthened.