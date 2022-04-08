Campus friendship gesture in Kerala gets praises around the country

Two college girls in Kerala have won the hearts of thousands as video footage of the girls carrying a differently-abled male collegemate on their shoulders went viral on social media.

Apart from praises being showered on their friendship, help is also pouring in for the youth with an organisation donating a two-wheeler for the differently-abled to him.

Alif Mohammed, a degree student at the DB College at Sasthamcotta in the Kollam district of Kerala, was being carried by his friends Arya and Archana to the campus during the college day celebrations on March 24.

Mohammed was born with differently-abled legs and cannot walk without support. His friends often helped him ensure that he reached the education institute. On the college day as he was sitting on the college campus his friends Arya and Archana came toward him and carried him on their shoulders.

Jagath Thulaseedharan, a professional photographer and a student, who came across this captured the moments and posted them on social media. It went viral as many shared it as a gesture of real friendship.

Scores of people had been personally contacting the three and offering greetings. On Friday Samskara Sahithi associated with the Congress gifted him with a two-wheeler for the differently-abled.

Thulaseedharan said in a social media post that he never felt this much happiness in his life. The scenes of Mohammed being carried by his friends touched his heart and hence he shared it on social media. But the response was beyond expectations, he said.