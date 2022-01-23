Can a memorial be built to erase memories of a lived history?

The flame that burned under the India Gate to honour Indian soldiers was ceremonially extinguished on Friday, days before it could complete 50 years. For many generations of Indians, the site was embedded in their memories of national pride and military valour. They didn’t care who had built the India Gate and for what reason, or for the identity of the Indian soldier killed in Jessore in the 1971 War whose rifle and helmet were placed there. As with many other things, it has been appropriated into an Indian icon — a site for picnics, protests and photography. The controversy created by the Centre’s abrupt decision to merge — and thereby douse — the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate is thus not merely political.

When the National War Memorial was inaugurated in 2019, weeks before the parliamentary elections that year, senior military officers were on record to stress that Amar Jawan Jyoti “will continue to be there”.

“A new flame will come up there (at the National War Memorial). But the eternal flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti will stay. We have inherited that flame,” the then Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen P S Rajeshwar had said.

The Indian Army’s Deputy Chief Lt Gen P J S Pannu stressed that the “Amar Jawan Jyoti is an inseparable part of our history. So much emotion is attached to it. And, it is located beneath the India Gate which itself is a war memorial, built during the British-era. So, if any old regiments wish to commemorate their important days and mark an event and pay respect, they can still do it there as well…Both flames will have their own importance.”

Mind you, these were not officers speaking in their personal capacity as the retired generals and admirals today are, but giving out the considered official position of the armed forces, which had led the construction of the National War Memorial.

Suddenly, three years later, the government decided to overturn that decision, and the only explanation that was forthcoming was a WhatsApp message to select journalists — reproduced faithfully by many — attributable to “PMO sources perspective”.

That message, and the decision per se, has raised three distinct issues.

One, the government has been concerned that the new war memorial has not got the kind of public attention and traction that it thought it would generate.

There are myriad reasons for it but the underlying cause is that this memorial is owned by the military – it is not a site for the common public.

Compare it with India Gate, with the Amar Jawan Jyoti inside it, that is perhaps the most iconic site in the national capital to capture the public imagination.

That place has been defined totally by the public, without disrespecting the memory of the soldiers in any way.

A staid, formal and stiff war memorial controlled by the military can scarcely hope to replicate that informal verve and vitality created by the masses.

Two, by highlighting the colonial origins of India Gate, the government is trying to flatten the nuanced, complex history of the Indian Army.

Undivided India lost more than 1,60,000 soldiers in the two World Wars and its soldiers are buried in more than 60 foreign countries. Another 26,500 soldiers have died in conflicts after Independence who are commemorated in the new war memorial.

The Indian Army’s oldest battalion claims to have been raised in 1757 by the East India Company, while there are also battalions of the erstwhile state forces which fought for Mughal emperors like Akbar that have converted to regular Indian Army battalions now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself celebrated the colonial legacy of the Indian Army when he visited the cemetery in Haifa, where Jodhpur Lancers, Mysore Lancers and Hyderabad Lancers (all state forces) fought in World War I. He has also visited the memorial at Neuve Chapelle in France that commemorates Indian soldiers of the British Army who sacrificed their lives in World War I.

“She was like some ancient palimpsest on which layer upon layer of thought and reverie had been inscribed, and yet no succeeding layer had completely hidden or erased what had been written previously.” Jawaharlal Nehru said this of India in The Discovery of India, and it applies equally to the Indian Army.

A complex legacy

The Indian Army inherits a complex legacy and we need to accept that legacy and live with it — celebrate the valour, courage and sacrifice of our Indian soldiers, whether they fought under the British, the Mughals or the Azad Hind Fauj.

A modern India has to be expansive enough to honour all those fallen in battle, and any politics that tries to deal with it simplistically ends up diminishing and undermining India.

Finally, this gives us a moment to reflect on the real purpose of war memorials in the twenty-first century. When memorials were erected in the wake of World War I, it was a different world, with another set of values and norms.

Modern societies, unless afflicted by insecurities of parochial nationalism, scarcely celebrate wars. Remembering wars are moments of reflection about the losses and the subsequent pain that society had to undergo because of conflict.

Our most celebrated epic, the Mahabharata, speaks of ‘Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah’ in the Shanti Parva, and the victors in that great war ruminate over the futility of being victors when everything is destroyed.

India claims to be the land of Buddha and Gandhi, and it can afford to glorify peace now.

The best guarantors of peace are soldiers, who are also the biggest sufferers in war. To celebrate our soldiers in the cause of peace, while remembering the human costs of war, would be a wonderful message to emanate from a modern, confident and strong India.

(The writer is Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi)

