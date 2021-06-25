Can never forget dark days of Emergency, PM Modi says on 46th anniversary

PM Narendra Modi, on the 46th anniversary of imposition of the Emergency by then-PM Indira Gandhi, in a series of tweets said the dark days between 1975-77 "could never be forgotten".

"The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution," he said in a tweet.

This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency https://t.co/PxQwYG5w1w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021

In another tweet, Modi claimed that the Emergency was how the Congress party "trampled over our democratic ethos", while sharing a link to an Instagram post by the BJP. "This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency," he tweeted.