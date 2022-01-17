Can’t keep bodies of Covid patients exposed, Centre tells SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that keeping the corpses exposed without burial or cremation will not be a permissible way of disposal of dead bodies of Covid positive patients.

The government maintained that appropriate handling of dead bodies of Covid positive patients, therefore, remained critical from public health perspective.

Responding to a plea for a traditional burial for the members of the Parsi community who died of Covid-19, the Centre's affidavit said, “the dead bodies of such infectious patients are likely to get exposed to environment and animals, if not buried or cremated properly. The OIE (World Organization for Animal Health) has also observed that the people who are suspected or confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus should minimise close direct contact with animals, including wildlife”.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, representing the Surat Parsi Panchayat Board, had questioned the existing guidelines, which did not allow burial as per Parsi community tradition, that involved professional pall bearers and exposing the body to nature for decay.

The government said the OIE has also noted that there are valid concerns about the establishment of SARS-CoV-2 reservoirs in wild or domestic animals, which could pose a continued public health risk and lead to future spillover events to humans.

“The virus introduction to a new animal species from a dead body might accelerate its evolution, which could potentially impact on surveillance and control strategies," the response said.

According to the Centre, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in consultation with Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has issued guidelines for the disposal of dead bodies of Covid positive persons.

The basic element of guidelines is that the dead body will be fully covered and not exposed so that people who are handling the dead body, which may or may not include family members, must not come in contact with bodily fluids or secretions, it added.

“Corona virus, according to scientific evidence emerged so far, can survive on a dead body, in bodily fluids, secretions and moist cells of the dead body for up to nine days. A dead body will be considered as an inanimate surface and secretions from orifices will carry infected cells and will remain smeared on the body surfaces after death," the affidavit said.

