Can't order remedies like Red Ant Chutney for Covid: SC

Can’t order Red Ant Chutney as Covid cure, get vaccinated: SC

The petitioner said he had earlier approached the CSIR, which expressed its inability and rejected the claim on the basis of lack of expertise

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 23:02 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider a plea to direct use of ‘Red Ant Chutney’ to effectively boost immunity and prevent the infection of Covid-19 virus among people.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli said there is a lot of traditional knowledge, but it cannot be used as a cure for Covid-19.

“These remedies you can have for your own consumption. But we cannot ask for applying this traditional knowledge across the country,” the bench said.

The plea claimed that “Red Ant Chutney” has a medicinal value as it contains formic acid, protein, calcium, Vitamin B12 and Zinc and its efficacy needs to be ascertained as a cure of Covid-19.

Read | Health ministry says one vaccine dose prevents 96.6% Covid-19 deaths

It further contended this chutney, a mixture of red ants and green chillies, in the tribal belts of the country including Odisha and Chhattisgarh is considered as a cure of flu, cough, common cold, fatigue, breathing problems and other ailments.

Advocate Anirudha Sanganeria, appearing for the petitioner Nayadhar Padhial, an engineer, challenged the Orissa High Court order which had dismissed his plea.

The top court asked the petitioner, a member of tribal community of Odisha to get vaccinated for Covid and dismissed the plea.

The petitioner said he had earlier approached the CSIR, which expressed its inability and rejected the claim on the basis of lack of expertise.

The Ayush ministry too rejected the claim.

The bench said the High Court should not have directed the director general of Ayush ministry and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to take within three months a decision on a proposal.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

 