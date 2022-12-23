Canada-based scientist starts study to find correlation between Kashmiri Pandits' genetics and those of genocide survivors

As the Kashmiri Pandits are set to complete 33 years of their exodus from the Valley in January next year, a Canada-based scientist has launched a study on the "genetic changes" among members of the community over the past three decades.

"I am doing this project with the help from the newly established Jonaraja Institute. It was my dream to study the change of pattern of the genetics and DNA," Dr Archana Koul, who is currently working as scientist at a drug major in Canada, told PTI here.

Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies, an online venture by a group of Kashmiri Pandit intellectuals, was officially launched here on December 18 to provide a platform to the people desirous of working on the subject.

"Our team has done reviews of various types of genocide survivors in the world. For this project, we are talking to various scientists. We are also looking forward to getting good labs," Koul said.

"Once we put in place everything required, particularly labs, our experiments will start," she said.

Koul, who is armed with vast experience in molecular cloning for genetic expression, gene manipulation, recombinant DNA, protein technology, and microRNAs, said that the project will take anything between one and two years.

Talking about the outreach to inter-generational people of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the scientist said, "We are getting feedback from groups of four generations through questionnaires. We will study their conditions."

After completion of this process, the team will procure blood samples from them, she said, adding that "we need to have at least 50 samples each for four generations of people. In the case of great grandparents' generation, we need samples of most of them. The process has been started," she said.

Koul has several years of postdoctoral experience at various universities like the University of Guelph and the University of Alberta (both in Canada). She has numerous research papers in international journals. During the Covid pandemic crisis, she also worked on various aspects of the Covid-19 virus.

Giving details about the current project, she said it will not be a separate project but will be correlated with an already established pattern of genocide survivors in the world.

"The results of our study will be correlated with the already established pattern of the genocide survivors. Government may not accept the studies so you have to correlate them with already established genetic studies of genocide survivors. That will make more sense than making a new one," she said.

Koul further said that PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) genes will be added to other part. "I work for a pharmaceutical company in Canada where I analyze drugs. I have expertise in genetic expression findings. I need support from the labs. We want to do the testing part here and rest I can do in Canada," she said.

"We are also approaching the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, which has all things needed for the project,'' she said.

Jonaraja Institute chairman Titu Ganjoo told PTI that the project is to study changes in genetics in Kashmiri Pandits after their exodus in 1990.

"We will correlate the findings with other genocide survivors in the world, including in Armenia and Rwanda, and also Jewish survivors," Ganjoo said.

He said that the study will reveal new aspects about the ill effects of exodus and whether it is reversible or permanent.

Badri Nath Bhat of Ashmuji village in Kulgam district, who is now a great-grandfather, appreciated the study on the subject.

"It is a good study to know about the changes (in genetics). The investigation will find out about it," Bhat told PTI.

His son Moti Lal Bhat said that the study will help to know about the diseases caused due to stress of exodus among the community and measures needed to reverse the ill effects among the population.