Cancel Vaiko’s RS membership: Swamy to Venkaiah Naidu

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urging for the termination of the Upper House membership of MDMK chief Vaiko for his comments against Hindi language.

In a letter, Swamy, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, said Vaiko’s comments that debate in Parliament has sunk to a new low after majority of members began speaking in Hindi and asking the prime minister also to speak in English is an “insult to all Indians.”

Vaiko was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha last week but he is yet to take oath as a member of the Upper House.

“His (Vaiko alias V. Gopala Swamy) widely published statement that Hindi is not a developed language and only book published as literature in Hindi is the Railway Time-Table is an aggravated insult to all Indians,” Swamy said, adding that Vaiko’s demands that the prime minister should speak in Parliament in English only is also “a slur” on one of our National languages Hindi.

“Mr. Vaiko has flouted the Oath he took (as Candidate) and upon election to uphold the Constitution. Hence, it is highly objectionable and unethical breach of his Oath to uphold the Constitution, and a slur on the patriotic Indian people,” the BJP leader said, asking Naidu to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.

The Ethics Committee should hold an inquiry to determine whether a resolution should be passed by the House to unseat Vaiko from his membership of the House for his “conduct unbecoming of a Member of the House.”