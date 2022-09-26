Cancer medicines may get cheaper, says UICC president

Medicines used in the cancer treatment may get cheaper in near future as the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), an international body to collaborate global efforts against cancer, has launched the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) initiative.

This initiative will benefit Indian cancer patients too as the country is one of the 170 members of the union, according to Prof Anil D'Cruz, UICC's first president from India, a The Times of India report said.

Prof D'Cruz was one of the keynote speakers at the Sterling Oncology Summit that was organised on the theme of 'Multidisciplinary Approaches: Current Trends in Common Cancers' on September 24 and 25. The event witnessed participation of over 450 oncologists from across India.

Prof Anil D'Cruz said, “Through the initiative, we intend to bring these medicines into WHO's list of essential drugs and make them affordable. Since India is also on the list of the countries, it would be benefited," he said.

Prof D'Cruz added India needs a robust and regular health screening plan to reduce the burden of cancer. "Even today, a majority of the patients turn up for checks at an advanced stage. Indian researchers are making strides in the field of oncology, but there is still a long way to go before their work gets accepted globally," he said.