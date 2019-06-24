Cannot compare monk and monster: Congress

The Congress on Monday tore into the BJP for comparing Swami Vivekananda with Prime Minister Narendra Modi contending that parallels cannot be drawn between “a monk and a monster”.

Participating in the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also dared the Modi government to put Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi behind bars if the UPA government had dealt in corrupt practices in the 2G spectrum allocation and the conduct of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

“You should not mix up Swami Vivekananda and the prime minister. We respect the prime minister, but you should not compare a monk and a monster,” Chowdhury said drawing vociferous protests from BJP members.

Chowdhury was responding to BJP members drawing parallels between Vivekananda and Modi arguing that both brought glory to India at the global stage.

The Congress leader admitted that his party could not “market” itself well during the elections that led to its defeat, forcing it to sit in the Opposition benches.

“Our prime minister is a very big salesman. You were able to sell your product —whether good or bad— so you won. We failed to sell out product and we are here in the Opposition,” Chowdhury said drawing smiles from Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who were present in the House.

However, the Congress leader made it clear that the Opposition may be depleted in numbers but will continue to vigorously raise people-centric issues.

He accused the Modi dispensation as a “compliment-addicted government” that indulged in “political plagiarism” by renaming a number of initiatives launched by the previous Congress governments simply to claim credit.

Chowdhury said that the BJP members who initiated the discussion did not make any reference to the issues of drought, the agrarian crises and the death of 150 children due to malnutrition in Bihar.

“You are not bothered about the problems faced by the people, because you believe that Modi will ensure your victory. 'Modi baba paar karayega' (Modi will see us through),” Chowdhury said.

He said Modi boasts of several achievements of the country in the fields of space technology, nuclear energy, defence, but fails to acknowledge that the foundations were laid by the previous governments led by the Congress.

“You will lose your identity but for Congress. You can remain in power till 2047, but there will be a successor to you at some point in time. What legacy will you leave for him to boast of,” Chowdhury asked.