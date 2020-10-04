Can't be selective in condemning violence: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

While appealing to people to contribute towards peace, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that violence and killings of innocent people must be condemned in one voice.

“Violence, killings of innocents should be condemned, whether it's the killings of common people or security forces. We can't be selective in condemning violence,” he said in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district during the “Back to Village-3” programme.

Earlier, on Friday, the L-G had appealed to the local militants to shun the path of violence and promised to help them with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Sinha said there was no dearth of opportunities for progress and peace and appealed to all to contribute towards peace.

“I am working on four key points for the development of J&K: Accelerating growth, providing benefits of social security and social welfare schemes to all, eliminating regional disparities and effective execution of works,” Sinha said.

The L-G underscored that the means and resources are abundant and with people’s participation, soon there shall be no backward area in entire J&K region.

"I have brought the government to your doorstep. Now, you shall decide the works to be completed and to be taken up on priority. Back to Village is a celebration of people’s participation in development,” he said.

Sinha said that in the recently sanctioned economic package and the upcoming industrial package, the focus should be on industry, business, services, agriculture, village industries, technology, innovation, infrastructure, financial inclusion and social security.

Quoting several economists, the L-G asked the senior officers to focus their energies on land, labour, material and services for the wholesome development of villages.