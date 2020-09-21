Can't become enforcer of programme code, but have to protect dignity: SC on Sudarshan TV

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it does not have to become the enforcer of the programme code for a TV channel but still it has to protect human dignity, liberty and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

Dealing with the issue of pre-telecast ban on a programme by Sudarshan TV related to alleged infiltration of Muslims into the UPSC, a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said this (pre-telecast ban) is a rare constitutional power that must be wielded with extreme caution.

"Our jurisdiction can't be invoked when there are alternative civil and personal remedies," the bench said, adding court can't dwell on specifics as to what can be removed or added in a particular programme.

After detailed arguments by advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Jamia Milia Islamia students, the bench, also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, said there are post-telecast mechanism under the criminal law too if a programme promoted hate speech and targetted a community affecting their right to dignity.

"This program does deal with certain issues of public interest when it talks about foreign funding of Zakat or reservation for Muslims as an OBC. So we have to look at this aspect as well," the bench said.