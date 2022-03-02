Can't delve into efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines: SC on plea against jab mandates

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it cannot go deep into the area on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine and its effects on people as it is the subject matter of experts.

"There are so many people with comorbidities, why should we go into it? The question is whether there can be coercive action or vaccine mandate," a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said.

The court's remarks came as advocate Prashant Bhushan claimed the Centre has not shown seriousness in recording adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines. He questioned the linking of vaccines with benefits by various state governments and other organisations.

Also Read | Vaccination very essential, will help combat 4th Covid wave, UNICEF advisor says

The counsel was arguing for a plea filed by Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, against vaccine mandates. The petition also sought a direction to disclose vaccination data, including adverse events.

Bhushan contended that the fundamental rights of citizens to not get the vaccine cannot be eclipsed by the government by only saying that person not taking vaccine will pose a clear threat to public health.

“Even, I had Covid. But, I have not taken the vaccine….I have decided not to take the vaccine, come what may,” he said, claiming adverse effects of Covid vaccination are not known. He questioned why governments are issuing vaccine mandates restricting people from entering public spaces by making vaccination mandatory. “If one was infected with Covid (and got cured), that person gets better natural immunity against the infection," he said.

On this, the bench asked him, “Can we go into this area? We do not possess basic knowledge”.

The bench further said that science is a matter of opinion and Bhushan may have presented one opinion, but they can be contested.

“We are not experts in the medical field. Don’t take us deep into the scientific issues,” the bench said.

Maintaining that his contention was based on hard facts, Bhushan said people are being mandated to take those vaccines, whose phase three trial data is not available, and noted the material presented to drug control authority is not presented to the public.

“Where is the question of informed consent?” he asked.

He also said there is no study canvassing on long-term effects of vaccination on health. Vaccines are being made mandatory for child care institutions, and ICSE board made it mandatory for children to sit in the exams. He asked the court to strike down such vaccine mandates.

Check out latest DH videos here