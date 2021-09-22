'Can't deny women the right': Supreme Court rejects Centre's plea to defer NDA exams for women

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre's plea to defer the first exam for women NDA candidates, scheduled to take place from November 14, observing that it "cannot deny women the right".

"It is difficult to accept the submissions of Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam," the court observed.

"Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations. To deal with emergencies is a part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this emergency too," the apex court noted.

