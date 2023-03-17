Can't give judicial orders on land allotment for chambers: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said it does not want to give a signal to the government that it can bulldoze its authority by passing judicial orders with regard to the allotment of land for lawyers' chambers.

Taking up a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to convert a land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the top court for the construction of lawyers’ chambers, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul and P S Narasimha, said it would take up the matter with the government.

Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted that flexibility of the administrative side would certainly be helpful to resolve the matter.

"Lawyers are part of us, but can we use our own judicial powers to safeguard our own people? How could the court pass an order to take over the land for allotment of chambers," the bench asked senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh.

The SCBA chief said the apex court is surrounded by roads on all sides, there is no way to grow except within the campus, and futuristic planning is required for the court campus.

He asked the court to issue notice on the plea so that a discussion can start.

He also referred to a building of the Foreign Correspondents Club, close to the court, which has received eviction orders after allotment of another land.

"How could we take over all the buildings judicially? We don't doubt the requirement of the lawyers, but under Article 32 of the Constitution, how can it take over these buildings," the bench asked.

“We must trust the court to take it up on the administrative side with the government. A signal must not go to the government that we can bulldoze their authority by passing judicial orders,” the bench added.

Singh asked the court to issue a notice in the matter. He also referred to the steps taken for the expansion of the Delhi High Court.

The bench said that it was done administratively.

Expressing his reservation, Singh said the bar and other stakeholders will not be a part of such administrative consultation.

The bench further added that for the e-courts project, the government allotted Rs 7,000 crore because they said that we need it, and the government engages with the top court on the administrative side and the lawyers’ chambers issue can be put to it.

"We will not do anything to undermine the majesty of the institution irrespective of whatever happens in this case,” Singh for his part assured the court.

The Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) also sought to intervene in the matter.

Following the detailed hearing, the special bench reserved its order.