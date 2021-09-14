Can't make exception for lawyers; their lives not more precious than others: Suprme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea for directions to the Centre and others to pay Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of advocates who died before 60 years due to Covid-19 or other reasons, saying it can't make exception for lawyers and their lives are not more precious than of others.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud dismissed a PIL by advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav with Rs 10,000 cost, while noting the plea is a "publicity interest litigation" and not a single relevant ground has been raised in it.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna, said several people have died due to Covid-19 in the country and there was already a judgement passed by the apex court dealing with framing of guidelines for disbursement of compensation to kin of those who have died as a result of coronavirus.

"Are other people of the society not important," the bench asked Yadav.

Maintaining that the court must not encourage filing of bogus PILs, the bench further told the petitioner, "This is a publicity interest litigation and just because you are in black coat does not mean your life is more precious than others."

Referring to "cut-copy-paste" in the PIL, the court said it would not happen that lawyers will file plea like this to demand compensation and the court will allow it.

The court asked Yadav to deposit the cost with the Supreme Court Bar Association within a week, while also rejecting his request to withdraw the petition to enable him to file it afresh with better grounds.

Check out the latest DH videos here: