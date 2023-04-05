'Independent press important': SC cancels MediaOne ban

'Can't make national security claims out of thin air': Supreme Court quashes I&B's ban on MediaOne channel ban

The top court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment

  • Apr 05 2023, 11:16 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and pulled up the Ministry of Home Affairs for raising national security claims in "thin air" without facts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds.

The top court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for robust democracy.

"National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the plea of the news channel against the Kerala High Court's order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

